Chiyaan Vikram is all set to make his big-screen comeback with much-talked-about Cobra. The actor was last seen in Kadaram Kondan if we consider theatrical releases. It was back in 2019 and the versatile Kollywood actor has once again put his sleeves on to amaze the audience with his performance. Let’s see how the film is faring in advance booking at the box office for day 1.

Vikram’s much-awaited film releases tomorrow. Initially, it was planned to be a pan-India release, however, the decision got changed due to some unknown reasons. As of now, the film will be arriving in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Given the popularity of Vikram in the Hindi belt, the film would have benefitted at the box office. Nonetheless, it is all set to take one of the best starts for a Tamil film in 2022.

Speaking about the advance booking of Cobra, the film so far has earned 3 crores gross approx for day 1 (till yesterday night). The majority of the collection is, of course, from the Tamil version. Telugu and Kannada versions are contributing a negligible amount. The number is good but considering there’s just a day remaining in the release, this Chiyaan Vikram starrer really needs to pace up as much as possible today.

Chiyaan Vikram is known for delivering content-driven films rather than out-and-out commercial entertainers, so a lot will be dependent on spot bookings tomorrow. The film will definitely grow if the content manages to strike a chord with the audience. And going by the trailer, this one looks to be a treat for movie lovers.

Let’s see how Cobra starts off its journey at the box office!

