Undoubtedly, the year 2022 has been passable for all the Indian film industries. But yes, there have been some successes which have left everyone jaw-dropped. The latest to join the list is Nikhil Siddhartha’s Karthikeya 2, which has surprised one and all with its box office collection. The latest feat that has been achieved by the film is that it has beaten the profit of KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi).

For the unversed, KGF Chapter 2 did unprecedented business with its Hindi version. While a shot at 200 crores was given, the film shocked everyone by going past the mark of 400 crores. Despite being bought at a huge amount of 90 crores (theatrical rights), the Yash starrer gained enormous profits at the box office.

Here, in Koimoi’s list of profitable films of 2022, KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) holds a profit of 382.91% against the theatrical rights cost of 90 crores. Now, it’s Karthikeya 2 (Hindi) that has gone past this monstrous figure of KGF 2. As of now, the film has earned 23.53 crores. The number isn’t huge but considering the theatrical rights price of 4.50 crores (Hindi), Nikhil Siddhartha’s film has earned great returns.

Subtracting the cost from the collection, Karthikeya 2 stands at returns of 19.03 crores, which is equivalent to 422.88% profit. The list of profitable films is topped by The Kashmir Files (1162.50%). Visit ‘Bollywood’s Most Profitable Films Of 2022’ under ‘Profitable Films’ in ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com to see the complete chart of this year’s profitable films.

As there’s little to no competition in theatres, the film will enjoy its run till Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt‘s Brahmastra arrives on 9th September. Spider-Man: No Way Home’s re-release on 2nd September won’t be affecting the film much in the Hindi market.

