Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection (All Languages): Golden Run Continues On Day 16, Does It Have A Shot At 100 Crores?

Karthikeya 2 starring Nikhil Siddhartha is enjoying its golden run at the box office. Despite being in the third weekend, the film witnessed a huge jump, pushing the grand total ahead. It has already achieved a lot considering its small budget, no pre-release buzz and still has enough fuel left in the tank. Now, let’s take a look at how much collection the film has made now in India.

Advertisement

The Nikhil Siddhartha starrer released in two languages – Telugu and Hindi, on 13th August. The non-performance of both Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan helped the film to occupy the space and became the number one choice of moviegoers in the Hindi market. On the other hand, in the Telugu market, the film is already enjoying a good run since day 1.

Advertisement

Speaking about the latest box office update, Karthikeya 2 has made 71 crores* (Telugu and Hindi) in 16 days in India. The film witnessed terrific growth during the weekend with the numbers from Friday to Saturday jumping by over 100%. It’s clear that there’s still a lot of distance that will be covered and one can only see an outside chance of hitting the 100 crore mark, especially considering little to no competition in the Hindi market with Liger not performing up to the mark.

There is Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra releasing this Wednesday. As the film is Vikram’s first-ever big pan-Indian release, all eyes are set on its acceptance outside the Tamil market. Then there’s Brahmastra which arrives on 9th September. So, there are a couple of factors which will directly decide if Karthikeya has a chance to hit the 100 crore mark.

Let’s see how the next few days perform for Karthikeya 2!

Must Read: Liger Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking: Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Roar’ Is Turning Into ‘Meow’ & Things Might Get Even Worse

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram