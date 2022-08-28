Liger Box Office Day 3 (All Languages) Early Trends: Moviegoers have a lot of hope from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer. All eyes have been on this Puri Jagannadh directorial since its release but looks like the film has not been living up to the expectations. Liger also stars Rohit Roy, Ramya Krishna, Chunky Panday, Vishu Reddy, and Mike Tyson in pivotal roles. The film has been receiving mixed responses from critics and audience leaving fans perplexed.

Recently we reported, that the film, which is a sports drama and sees Vijay playing an MMA fighter boxer, has been released in multiple languages, Hindi, Tamil Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu versions around 2,500 screens across the country.

As per the early trends flowing in, Liger has witnessed a little jump in all languages on the 3rd day of its release. According to the latest media reports, Vijay Deverakonda’s sports drama has minted 4-5 crore* on the 2nd day in the Hindi belt. The film has managed to earn 25-27 crore in all languages. With the latest numbers, the total collection of Hindi version now stands at 9.75-10.75 crore*. Liger’s minted 5.75 crore on Day 1 at the Hindi ticket window.

Well, since the film has shown a good signs on the 2nd day, all eyes are now on its Sunday collection. We wonder if Liger will rise or drop on its first Sunday. What do you think?

Meanwhile, Koimoi rated Liger with 1 star and wrote in its review, “While chasing the devil of his life Tanya_TheStar (Ananya Panday), Liger (Vijay Deverakonda) takes us in a flashback (which you’d soon regret) to tell the story of why is he doing what he’s doing. So, he admires Mark Anderson (Mike Tyson), a fighter and wants to learn MMA. He has a daddy issue connected as well with the sport & his mother uses that to make the teaching freely available to him.”

What are your thoughts on Liger’s poor performance at the box office? Do let us know.

