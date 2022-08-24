Ananya Panday has been serving us with some major fashion goals during the promotional spree of her upcoming film Liger. After a month of promoting the film, Puri Jagannadh’s directorial is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow, i.e, August 25. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, the film also stars legendary boxer, Mike Tyson, in the pivotal role. Ever since the leading duo – Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya – kick-started the film’s promotion, they have come under the radar of the fashion police.

Advertisement

Be it ethnic or western, Ms Panday and Deverakonda have been slaying every look and how. The actress has been making heads turn with her sartorial choices.

Advertisement

Recently, Ananya Panday nailed an Anarkali look during Liger promotions in Lucknow. The actress donned a Fuschia Anarkali with white lace on the borders of the dupatta and on her U-neck. The red Anarkali was paired with embroidered palazzo and sheer laced dupatta.

Ananya looked ethereal as she paired her look with statement earrings, kadhas and opted for soft pink make-up. Ananya tied her hair in a lower bun and rounded off her look with white mojris. Taking to her Instagram, she shared a couple of photos posing with Vijay Deverakonda at Nawab’s city. Take a look at her photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

This afternoon, Ananya Panday posted a couple of photos and videos from their 34 days long promotional spree. Showering praises on Vijay, she called him the best. Ananya captioned the photos, “34 days, 20 flights, 17 cities – what’s kept us going is YOUR love We’ve been blessed beyond measure with all the love and joy you have showered us with in every city and I will never ever forget this. Our film is yours tomorrow!!!! We do it all for you, Enjoyyyyyyy #LIGER also appreciation post for this guy right here @thedeverakonda I wouldn’t want it any other way and I couldn’t imagine this adventure with anyone else – you’re simply the best, thank you for being you!.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Ananya Panday’s Anarkali look? Do let us know.

Must Read: Rubina Dilaik Takes The Hotness Level To Soaring Heights By Teasing Her Cl*avage In A Plunging Short Green Ensemble

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram