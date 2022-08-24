After winning our hearts as Radhika in Chotti Bahu and Soumya in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and then via reality shows like Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Rubina Dilaik is now all set to show off her dance moves. Yes, the television beauty-cum- fashionista is all set to participate in the upcoming season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

With the show set to launch soon, the show’s contestants – including Nia Sharma and Mr Faisu as well as its judges Madhuri Dixit Nene and Nora Fatehi were spotted on their way to the sets in Film City. And let us tell you, Rubina looked like a bomb – that sure has a bigger dhamaka than a rassi bomb, in a s*xy green dress.

Rubina Dilaik has proved time and again that she is a fashionista. Be it the Weekend ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 14 or every time she decides to grace the media at an event or post pics on social media – her fashion choices and styling is impeccable. And today was no different.

Snapped entering the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa set in Film City earlier today, Rubina Dilaik looked drop-dead gorgeous and equally s*xy in an asymmetric, long-sleeved, backless green dress with a plunging neckline. While the upper part of the dress looked like dragon scales – and reminded us of Daenerys Targaryen’s green dragon egg from Game Of Throne, the lower part featured fine tinsel work. The standing-off shoulder blades added drama to the already dramatic sleeves that featured black fluff details.

Given that these features alone make for a hot and stylish look, the plunging neckline –reaching as low as her waist, made the look something that’s toooo hot to handle. The initially wide and then tapering neckline gave fans a glimpse at her cl*avege but the actress perfected in keeping any chances of a wardrobe malfunction far away at bay. Not only did she show off her skin at the top, but her well-toned legs were also on display for all to see. The asymmetric hemline ran from below her knee on one leg to the mid-upper thing on the other.

Rubina Dilaik accessorized the look with heels, sheer black socks and statement-dangling earrings with green stones. She opted for a low, completely wrapped pony and a perfectly set hairdo with light makeup comprising of nude lips, highlighted cheek bones and light eye makeup.

Let us know in the comments what you think of Rubina Dilaik’s look.

