Liger was among the most awaited film of the year on top of that Vijay Deverakonda making his Bollywood debut with the film was the added excitement. Ever since people saw him in Arjun Reddy his fan following has just increased. After a long wait, the film is finally here, although the reviews are not in the film’s favour, but the box office collection has been amazing so far. There are lots of hope with the weekend, so now let’s have a look at the advance booking status for the film.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Vijay plays the role of an MMA fighter in the film who also has a problem of stuttering. Other than the South star, the movie also stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in the key roles along with Mike Tyson’s extended cameo.

On the first day, Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger showed amazing advance booking response while the Worldwide Box Office collection of the film was Rs 33.12 Crore. As the weekend is finally here, let’s see what’s the looks like.

Mumbai

Just like the last big releases, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger too isn’t getting a great advance booking response in the city. Currently, just 10% of shows are only booked.

Delhi

The capital city is showing an even lower response for the film as just 5% of shows are only booked.

Bengaluru

Similar to Delhi 5% of shows are only booked for Liger. However, let’s see what the rest of the day looks like.

Hyderabad

The Vijay Deverakonda starrer is released in selected theatres but still, as of now 10% of Hindi shows are booked. While there are close to 40% booking for the Telugu language. Theatres might fill up in the region as the day progresses.

Ahmedabad

As of now, there are hardly any shows booked for Liger as all the theatres are looking very much empty.

Chennai

If we look at the advance booking for Vijay Deverakonda starrer in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages combined, then Chennai is leading the way. More than 60% shows are already booked and seats are filling faster.

Pune and Kolkata

Just like Mumbai and Delhi, even these two metro cities aren’t showing a great advance booking response for Liger. As of now, just 5% of shows are only booked.

