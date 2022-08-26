Star cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishnan, Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Chunky Panday & Mike Tyson

Director: Puri Jagannadh

Producers: Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta & Hiroo Yash Johar

Liger Box Office Review (Hindi): Expectations

As we all know, Karan Johar has become one of the biggest targets of the boycott Bollywood gang on social media. Any film having his name attached is suffering from negativity and this Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut is no exception.

Upon the release of the trailer, it received mixed reactions from the viewers. While some praised it for the action element and Vijay’s rowdy avatar, some disliked it due to its over-the-top treatment and loudness. On top of that, the trend of boycott Bollywood created negativity on Twitter and other platforms due to the nepotism angle over Ananya Panday’s casting.

If all these weren’t enough, Vijay’s reaction to boycott gang attracted more negativity for the film. Amid this darkness, the only thing that looked positive was Vijay’s ever-increasing craze among the youths in the Hindi market. It looked like a film which would be completely dependent on Vijay with word-of-mouth acting as a booster.

Liger Box Office Review (Hindi): Impact

Amid all the negative reactions coming in, the film is finally enjoying its full-fledged release in the Hindi market today onwards. Just like what we saw in several reviews, the film does go down in the second half, especially in the climax. Yes, there are also plenty of flaws. But if we keep all these points aside, the film is a decent watch if not much logic is applied.

Speaking about the occupancy, I watched this film in 9 AM’s show and there were about 40 people in the audi, comprising almost all college-going students. It means that the Vijay Deverakonda factor is working in favour so far. However, the negative reviews and social media reactions will definitely take a toll on the film after the initial weekend momentum.

The film has its target audience in mass pockets, which would definitely help the film tomorrow and on Sunday. The same thing works against this Vijay Deverakonda starrer as mass pockets are known for witnessing heavy drops during weekdays after the weekend push.

Liger is in a dicey position with social media negativity and reviews working against the film, while a thumbs up from mass movie lovers and Vijay Deverakonda’s following working in favour.

Liger Box Office Review (Hindi): Final Verdict

On the whole, Liger is a film which deserves to be made on a controlled budget considering its shortcomings. With as much as 100 crores reportedly being spent in the making, this Vijay Deverakonda‘s Bollywood debut is clearly in danger now.

It is expected to make 40-50 crores at the box office. This total, however, looks decent enough for a South actor who is looking forward to spread his wings in the Hindi market, but not good considering a heavy investment of as much as 100 crores riding on him.

