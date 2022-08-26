Karthikeya 2 starring Nikhil Siddhartha has done fantastic business at the box office. After a fair start, the film has grown from strength to strength and maintained a steady momentum when needed. As a result, the film has made a whopping profit of 300% in just 13 days. Keep reading to know how much it has earned in India.

Released on 13th August, the film didn’t carry any pre-release buzz. However, after the terrible performance of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, this adventure thriller got a chance to shine and it lapped it up upon it. While the original Telugu version has been putting solid numbers right from the start, it’s now the Hindi version taking the lead on a day-to-day level.

Karthikeya 2 is running in two languages across theatres including Telugu and Hindi. Speaking about the nett box office collection in India, the film has made 60 crores* (Telugu and Hindi) in 13 days. It’s a blockbuster run considering the film’s reported budget is just 15 crores. If we calculate, a total profit that has been made till now is 45 crores*, which equals to an outstanding 300% in percentage.

Truly, Karthikeya 2 has proved to be a box office goldmine for investors!

Meanwhile, Nikhil Siddhartha, who is on cloud nine with his Karthikeya 2 turning out to be a phenomenal success, recently said that there will be more instalments of the franchise which is proving to be extremely popular.

Responding to a question from IANS on whether there will be a third part in the franchise, Nikhil said: “Yes, since we have a character like Dr. Karthik who is hell-bent on unearthing exciting mysteries and having adventures. There are several more untold stories about our cultural heritage and we will be back for several more exciting instalments of Karthikeya.”

