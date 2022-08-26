Liger Box Office Day 1 (Worldwide): Vijay Deverakonda's Film Is Off To A Thunderous Start By Hitting 33.12 Crores!

Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh’s highly anticipated movie Liger which was released worldwide yesterday with huge expectations has managed to pull off an impressive start at the worldwide box office on day 1. Keep reading to know more.

Advertisement

Liger has grossed 33.12 crores on its opening day worldwide in all languages. Given the ever-increasing fan following of Vijay Deverakonda, the film has taken a thunderous start. It’s huge attainment that the movie was released on a weekday to gross a massive 33.12 crores on the first day.

Advertisement

It’s pretty common for movies with huge buzz to witness houseful boards for morning and matinee shows. Nonetheless, Liger saw huge occupancies for the first and second shows as well.

As per trade analysts, the bookings are good for today as well. The four days long weekend and then the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday (Wednesday) is going to help the movie mint massive collections in its first week. Since there’s no big competition for Liger this week, there will be no stopping the movie.

Liger has amassed over half a million dollars in overseas and this is a big start in the region. Hitting the $1 million in the first weekend would be a cakewalk for the mass action entertainer.

Must Read: Karthikeya 2 Box Office Day 12 (Hindi): Collects More Than All Other Bollywood Films Combined On Wednesday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram