Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger is finally for the world to see but the viewers aren’t truly impressed. Puri Jagganath directorial is facing a lot of social media backlash over its poor plot, screenplay and dialogues. Most netizens have expressed disappointment with the second half of the movie. But KRK is busy shaming Ananya Panday and her father Chunky Panday for their alleged ‘ghatiya’ acting. Scroll below for all the details.

Liger looked promising in terms of its advance bookings. Telugu was raking in huge numbers while other languages majorly depended on word of mouth. And well, we all know what happened about that. While expectations were for the movie to enter the 100 crore club like a cakewalk, it looks the film will not be able to reach even anywhere close to that.

KRK has shared a video review of Vijay Deverakonda led Liger. He began his opinion by referring to the South star as ‘Anaconda’ and that’s what he calls him the entire 9 minutes and 43 seconds. On the other hand, he blames Puri Jagganath for taking 160 crores and delivering a flop story, screenplay and dialogues.

But the highlight of the video remains KRK’s remarks on Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday. While talking about the leading actress, he was heard saying, “Ananya ka toh sabko pata hi hai ki kitni talented ladki hai, apni jib se apna naak touch kar leti hai. Toh zahir si baat hai uska acting se koi lena dena hai hi nai. Actually usko is film me acting ke liye nahi, sirf gaana gaane ke liye rakha gaya tha. Aur wo kaam unhone bekhubi kia hai.”

Talking about Chunky Panday, Kamaal R Khan says, “Usne bhi top class wahiyat acting ki hai. Beti aur baap ke bich competition tha ki jyada ghatiya acting kon kar sakta hai.”

Those are some really harsh words. Isn’t it?

