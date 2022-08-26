Expect Tara Sutaria to leave you jaw-dropped every single time with her fashion looks. The actress, fresh from the release of Ek Villain Returns, has grabbed eyeballs for her cherry red lehenga. She looks like an epitome of grace as she posed for the paparazzi and netizens couldn’t help but share some really creative praises. Scroll below for all the details.

Yesterday marked a starry event as designer Sanjeev Marwah launched his latest collection. Among others, it was Tara who marked her presence to show her support to the creators. She was dressed in a cherry red lehenga with a sparkly blouse.

Tara Sutaria looked elegant as she let she flaunted her statement blouse while donning the matching dupatta like a choker. She accessorized her look with a pair of chaandbalis and wore matching bangles on her right hand. The huge ring on her right hand was another note to all the fashionistas out there!

Tara Sutaria left her hair loose and pulled them back, giving it a sleek look. A subtle eye makeup, cheek tint and glossy lips completed her makeup. The Marjaavaan actress even interacted with the paparazzi during her stunning appearance and inside pictures have also been viral on social media.

Netizens couldn’t help but swoon over the latest look of Tara Sutaria.

A user wrote, “Laal me laalipop lag rhi ho”

Another commented, “Red makes her more attractive.”

“Red cherry,” commented another.

“Epitome of grace,” another wrote.

A fan commented, “Currently she’s the most beautiful actress in bollywood”

Tara Sutaria looked no less than an Indian princess in her cherry-red attire. What is your take on the look?

