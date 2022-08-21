Kamaal R Khan very well knows how to grab eyeballs. For a very long time, he had been tweeting against Aamir Khan until Laal Singh Chaddha turned out to be a box office disaster. He’s currently even indulged in a Twitter war with Taapsee Pannu over Dobaaraa collections. But amidst it all, what’s making the most noise is his poll asking who’s the bigger superstar – KRK or SRK. Scroll below for the latest update!

For the longest time, Kamaal has been after SRK and is claiming that his career is over. Way before its big release, it is his prediction that Pathaan will be a box-office disaster. He has also said the same about Dunki and Jawan but only time will tell what actually happens!

KRK has this misconception that he’s even a bigger star than Shah Rukh Khan. As we reported, he conducted a poll on his Twitter yesterday asking “Who is bigger super star today? (This is ur exam SRK fans. Bachalo Izzat Apne Star Ki.)”

It is shocking to note that over 1 lakh people voted and 52.1% votes were for KRK while 47.9% of people voted for Shah Rukh Khan. Given the fact that it was Kamaal’s own page, it is obvious that most of his followers will vote in favour of him rather than Shah Rukh Khan.

But reacting to the results, KRK has now tweeted, “Survey result:- 1.15 lakh people have voted to say that #KRK is bigger star than @iamsrk . So now #SRK fans should never say that I use #SRK name for publicity. Because I am #TheBrandKRK today. Thank you people for ur support. Love you all.”

That sure are some over-confident words and Shah Rukh fans as expected, bashed the self-proclaimed critic in the comments section.

