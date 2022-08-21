After the success of Sooryavanshi, things aren’t just going well for Akshay Kumar at the box office. Many call him Bollywood’s hit machine and guarantee Kumar, however, his back-to-back flops have sent the makers and exhibitors in dismay. Finally, after facing a lot of online trolling, the actor has finally opened up about his consecutive failures.

For those who don’t know, Akshay had three releases so far in 2022. All of his three films- Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan, have turned out to be flops. In fact, the first two films are considered disasters due to extent of loss they suffered. The poor fate of his recent films has triggered social media trolling with many calling him a selfish actor who just takes away all the money from producers, and just does an average job in each film.

Now, Akshay Kumar has finally broken his silence on giving consecutive flops. He was present at the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Cuttputlli, alongside Rakul Preet Singh. While interacting with the media, Akki was asked about his box office failures and his answer is now winning everyone’s heart.

Akshay Kumar said, “If my films are not working, it is our fault, it is my fault. I have to make the changes, I have to understand what the audience wants. I want to make changes, I want to dismantle my way of working and think what kind of films I should be doing. Nobody else is to be blamed but me.”

Akshay also replied to a question where he was asked if releasing a film directly on OTT is a safe route amid back-to-back failures, as his Cuttputlli will be directly arriving on Disney+ Hotstar. The Raksha Bandhan actor said, “It is not safe, that also requires people to say if they like the trailer or not. Nothing is safe, it is not our safety net. Even here (on OTT) people are watching, the media is watching it, the critics are watching it, the audience is watching it, they give feedback whether they like it or not. So, there’s nothing like creating a safe space, you have to work hard, period.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s Cuttputlli is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on 2nd September 2022.

