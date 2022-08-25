Be it the holdover releases Laal Singh Chaddha and Rakshabandhan or new release Dobaaraa, Karthikeya 2 (Hindi) is collecting more than the sum total of all the revenue that is being generated by these films on Wednesday. It was a fruitful day all over again for the south dubbed release as 0.95 crore more came in. Though earlier it had seemed that the film had started dipping on the weekdays, that was not quite the case as Tuesday collections were actually more than Monday, hence resulting in a trend reversal.

In the process, Karthikeya 2 has now reached 18.40 crores and there is one more day for the second week to come to a close. The film should come close to the 19.50 crores mark by the close of the day today and then get into the 20s zone tomorrow. This one has turned out to be a successful affair for all those who invested in it and the Hindi version is actually a major bonus that has been churned out.

When most of the 50-100 crores budgeted films from Bollywood have folded up under 20 crores this year, Karthikeya 2 would be moving on from a 7 lakhs start to almost 20 crores total in mere 14 days, which is truly remarkable.

One wonders whether the OTT and satellite rights of the film Karthikeya 2 have been sold already because if that’s the case then those who have bought it are sitting on a hold one already. However, if they are not yet sold then there is a goldmine waiting to be explored but the producers since the subject of the film is such that on satellite it is bound to be huge with several reruns while on OTT too it can reach out to a larger segment of audiences who may have missed catching it in theatres.

Note: All collections are as per production and distribution sources.

