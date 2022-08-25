Vijay Deverakonda’s much-awaited Liger is finally out in theatres. The film marks his Bollywood as well as his pan-Indian debut. Unlike recent releases, this one had a good buzz about its release due to extensive promotions and a terrific trailer. Did it create enough hype here, in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’? Let’s find out.

Trailer

The trailer of the film presented Vijay Deverakonda in a rowdy, never-seen-before avatar of an MMA fighter. His rugged and aggressive character makes an impression alongside powerful BGM. It gives a vibe of a full-on mass entertainer with Mike Tyson’s presence being a treat. On Twitter, however, just 53% of voters voted in favour. Shocking!

Akdi Pakdi song

Composed by Lijo George-Dj Chetas, Akdi Pakdi is high on energetic beats. However, it fails to make any mark with its lyrics as they don’t really make sense. Visually, the song is engaging thanks to Vijay’s amazing moves and infectious energy. Unfortunately, on Twitter, it received just 54% of votes in favour.

Aafat song

Aafat song was called a real ‘aafat’ to ears by many due to its bad lyrics. It looked like an attempt to create a fun weirdo track, but it didn’t get well with the viewers. Many of them didn’t even like the chemistry between Vijay and Ananya Panday either. Only 49% of voters liked it.

Coka 2.0 song

It’s a recreation of Sukhe’s popular Punjabi track, Coka. The song has a new addition in the form of funky electronic beats and the overall music by Jaani X Lijo George – Dj Chetas is catchy. On Twitter, however, it is liked by just 49% of voters.

On the whole, Liger has received a thumbs up from just 51% of our voters. It’s really shocking considering Vijay Deverakonda‘s ever-increasing fan following and craze. From the results, it is clearly seen that the film has failed in impressing the audience, at least those who voted here. Unlike the Telugu version, the film might open shockingly low in the Hindi market (where the film releases full-fledged tomorrow onwards) as the negative to mixed reports are expected to take a toll. The film can go anywhere from here. Let’s see what happens tomorrow.

