Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are going all out as they are promoting Liger in every part of the nation. This shows how dedicated they’re for their film and even fans are showering love on them. Vijay who is mostly seen in angry young man avatar is set to play the role of an MMA fighter, while Panday his love interest. Interestingly, the movie marks his Bollywood debut. Other than the two lead stars, the movie includes some of the talented stars like Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy and Makarand Deshpande, but do you know how much they’ve charged for their respective roles? Scroll below.

The film, which has been written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, is shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. Other than the above-mentioned actors, Boxing legend Mike Tyson will also have an extended cameo in the film, making his acting debut in Indian cinema. Now, let’s check out the salaries of the actors.

Vijay Devarakonda

The Arjun Reddy star plays the role of an MMA fighter with a stutter in Liger, reportedly, the actor underwent a dramatic physical transformation to fit into his character. As per JagranTV.com, Vijay has charged around Rs 20 Crore for playing the lead role.

Ananya Panday

The Student Of The Year 2 star plays the love interest of Vijay Deverakonda who will also be adding charm to the story. For her character in Liger, Ananya received around Rs 3 Crore.

Ronit Roy

The actor rose to fame with his various roles in TV serials, however for the last few years, he is making a mark with his acting skills in some of the blockbuster films. For the upcoming film, Ronit has charged Rs 1.2 Crore.

Ramya Krishnan

The actress has been in the industry for a long time now. Ramya received appreciation for her role in the Baahubali franchise, due to which she gained massive recognition among the Hindi speaking audience. For her role in Liger, Ramya took around Rs 1 Crore.

Vishu Reddy

Other than Vijay Deverakonda, Vishnu is also getting a lot of attention. The model-turned-actor who is best known for his work in movies like Agni Sakshiga, Trayam and others, have charged around Rs 60 Lakh.

Makarand Deshpande

The actor is known for his versatility and dedication for whatever the character he plays. The actor is considered among the top talented artists in Bollywood. As per reports, for Liger, Makarand charged Rs 40 Lakh.

Mike Tyson

Unfortunately, the remuneration for the boxing legend is not known but it is being said that he was paid more than what Vijay Deverakonda received.

