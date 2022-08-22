The most trending names in B Town at this moment are Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and the Arjun Reddy fame’s chappals. The actor who is making his Hindi debut with Liger under Dharma productions is making news for wearing those Rs 199 worth chappals multiple times throughout the promotional spree. Many theories have been laid, and opinions have been given and some even compared him to John Abraham.

Advertisement

Vijay seems to be least bothered about the buzz around his footwear. The actor most recently joined Koimoi to talk about his Hindi debut and everything around the movie. He spoke about people talking about his choice of footwear and how it doesn’t bother him because he chose to wear them and that’s it.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Vijay Deverakonda was at the trailer launch of his movie Liger which stars Ananya Panday alongside him. The actor chose to wear chappals ditching shoes and that was pointed out by Ranveer Singh who was as usual in his all dramatic glory. This was soon compared to John Abraham and how he wears slippers most of the time.

When Vijay Deverakonda joined Koimoi for the exclusive conversation we asked what he feels about people comparing him with John Abraham, he said, “People can think whatever, I wore them. Like yesterday I answered too many questions about chappals so I wore shoes today but we are still talking about chappal.”

Ananya Panday who was also present during the conversation added, “The plan has not worked. He is revolting against his own movement right now.” Concluding the answer, Vijay said, “But you feel like wearing it you wear it. There is no big case study behind it. Comfort comes first.”

Meanwhile, Liger has made all the buzz and the movie has indeed become an anticipated ones. The conversation was fun and banter because Vijay Deverakonda ended up revealing an interesting detail about Ananya Panday’s crazy fans from Bihar and Patna. Catch the conversation right below:

Liger releases on August 25, 2022. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Koffee With Karan Season 7: Shahid Kapoor Says His S*xist Feature Is Hidden From The Cameras, Kiara Advani To Marry Sidharth Malhotra By 2022 End?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram