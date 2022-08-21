We witnessed the boycott trend creating negativity around the release of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Such online trends usually don’t affect the films much, but we saw how Aamir Khan humbly requested the audience to show for LSC amid all the negativity. However, Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda is going ‘all bindaas’ while dealing with such trending and has given it back strongly for unnecessary hatred.

For those who don’t know, recently Vijay addressed the boycott trends going on social media. He even showed his support to Laal Singh Chaddha and explained how such trends affect families directly or indirectly dependent on a particular film. Unfortunately, no matter how much sense his statement made, the actor and his upcoming film have now become a fresh target of the boycott army.

After inviting an unwanted ‘boycott Liger’ trend, Vijay Deverakonda opened up for the first time during a promotional event. He said, ” I don’t know exactly what is their (online trolls) issue and what they want. We are correct on our side. I was born in Hyderabad. Charmme was born in Punjab. Puri sir was born in Narsipatnam. Shouldn’t we work? We have worked hard for three years to make this cinema. Shouldn’t we release our movies? Should we sit in homes?”

Vijay Deverakonda added, “You all have been seeing the love that the audiences have been showering on us. I am doing movies for those audiences. I need those audiences. There is no need for any fear until we have these people for us,” as he cleared of being unworried of such a thing, which is more of senseless trolls than a genuine trend.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger releases on 25th August 2022. It marks his Bollywood and pan-Indian debut.

