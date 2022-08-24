Weeks after the release of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Taapsee Pannu-led Shabaash Mithu, the films have landed in legal trouble. On August 11, LSC hit the screens facing a clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan, despite releasing on the long weekend, both the films emerged as box office duds. Almost a month before, Taapsee’s sports drama biopic had been released. The film, which was based on the life of Women’s Cricket captain Mithali Raj, also didn’t do well at the box office.

Advertisement

Shabaash Mithu is helmed by Srijit Mukherji and also stars Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, Inayat Verma and others in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Coming back, a complaint has been filed against Shabaash Mithu and Laal Singh Chaddha for ‘apparently’ ridiculing differently-abled people in the film in the court of the commissioner for persons with disabilities. According to the latest media reports, Dr Satendra Singh, co-founder of Doctors with Disabilities, who also suffers from 70% locomotor disability, filed a complaint, against these films as they violated provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 through demeaning remarks against specially-abled people.

According to Hindustan Times, “Dr Satendra Singh shared a copy of the notice issued by the court of commissioner for persons with disabilities on his complaint, but the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment did not provide any confirmation on the matter. According to the notice, the court of commissioner sought comments from the directors of Laal Singh Chaddha and Shabaash Mithu and the Union information and broadcasting ministry on the notice.”

The trouble has been triggered over the usage of ‘langde/langdi’ (crippled) in the films. The makers have been given 30 days for their response.

Speaking about Laal Singh Chaddha, in the film a group of bullies are seen shouting at young Laal saying “’pakad langde ko (catch the cripple)’, while in Taapsee Pannu’s sports drama, a song Masti Takita Dhoom consists of lyrics like “Atki jo tangadi, gol gattam khali, ho gayi langadi (The world spun as I tripped, can’t stop limping).”

For more updates on the same stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Suniel Shetty Confirms His Daughter Athiya Shetty’s Wedding News With KL Rahul: “Wedding Will Happen Only When…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram