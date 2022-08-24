Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul have been in a steady relationship for quite some time. The duo often hits the headlines for their mushy romance or public appearances or social media PDAs. However, now their wedding news has been leading the headlines as Athiya’s father and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty talked about it. Scroll down to read the scoop.

A while back, there were some reports that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have moved in together in a lavish sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, Bandra.

Now, Athiya Shetty’s wedding news with KL Rahul is doing rounds on the internet and her doting dad, veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty finally talked about in a media conversation with Instant Bollywood. He said, “I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge (it will happen as soon as the kids decide). Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Asia Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai. Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. Ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti na? (Rahul has busy schedules, Asia Cup, World Cup, South African tour, Australia tour. The wedding will happen only when the kids get a break. It can’t happen in a day, no)?”

Suniel Shetty further added, “Abhi papa chahte hain ki ladki hai toh shaadi ho jaaye, lekin ek baar Rahul ko break mil jaye, bachhe decide karein kab, kyunki… Aap calendar dekhoge toh darr jaoge. Ek din ka do din ka gap hai, aur do din mein shaad nahi ho sakti na. Toh yahi hai, jab waqt milega toh planning jarur hogi (Now papa wants that she is a girl and should get married, but Rahul needs to get a break, the kids will decide when that can happen, because you will be scared if you see Rahul’s calender, there’s only 1-2 day break, a wedding cannot happen in such short time. The wedding will be planned when there’s time).”

Earlier, a close source to Athiya Shetty revealed that the actress will tie the knot with her long time boyfriend KL Rahul in 3 months. The source shared, “Rahul’s parents were recently in Mumbai to meet Athiya’s family. The couple, along with their families, visited the new house where they will be moving in soon, to see the progress. The wedding is expected to take place in the next three months in Mumbai. It will be a grand celebration for both the families and every detail of the wedding is been overseen by the bride herself.”

Well, we can’t wait to get the official confirmation from Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul. What do you think? Let us know!

