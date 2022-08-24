Malaika Arora is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. She’s over 48 but doesn’t look a day beyond 25 and all thanks to her workout and diet regime. The beauty never skips her workout no matter what and is often papped in the city while exiting her gym. Her Instagram is proof that discipline can take you places and she also happens to be a yogini. Earlier today, Malaika was spotted leaving a building and now netizens are reacting to her video and asking if she’s pregnant. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Malaika is already a mother to a 19-year-old son named Arhaan Khan who she shares with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. The actress is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor and the two lovebirds never shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media. The actor recently appeared on Koffee With Karan and spoke highly of Malla and gave couple goals with his cute gestures.

Advertisement

Talking about her latest appearance, the beauty was snapped in a casual sporty avatar with a blue-coloured sports bra that she paired with black-coloured leggings. She styled her look with chappals and accessorised the look with a bag and sunglasses.

Take a look at her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Malaika Arora never fails to amaze us with her style!

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “Her weight is increasing, is she preggo ?” Another user commented, “Dont you think about your young son ??” A third user commented, “when she is going to release arjun lol…..she clings to him without marriage…..shame on you aunty 🤢”

What are your thoughts on Malaika Arora getting trolled by netizens for her latest gym look? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Vikram Vedha Teaser Out! Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan Starrer Glimpses Us ‘Bad VS Bad’ Battle Which Is Stylish, Full Of Goosebumps

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram