Malaika Arora is the hottest mommy in town and there’s no denying that. From her peers in the Bollywood industry to her fans, she never fails to make heads turn with her fashionable appearances in public. Now, celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri took to her Instagram and shared sensuous pictures of Malaika wearing a yellow-coloured satin gown which came with s*xy thigh-high slit and we are drooling over Malla’s perfect summer bod. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Advertisement

Malaika is super stylish and popular when it comes to her social media game. The beauty enjoys a huge fan following with over 16 million followers on Instagram and not to mention, we really love her fitness game on the photo-sharing site. No matter what, Malla never misses her yoga and pilates class and is often spotted in the city donning gymwears.

Advertisement

Now talking about her recent fashionable look, Tanya Ghavri took to her Instagram and shared pictures of Malaika Arora wearing a satin yellow-coloured gown with thigh-high slit. The gown came with a sheer bodice, a plunging neckline and was also backless.

Malaika Arora styled her look with golden-coloured high-heels and minimalistic jewellery to finish off the look. For makeup, the mommy went with smokey nude hues on the eyes and lips while donning a middle-parting look with soft waves at the length.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Oh la la, Malaika Arora – GOD REALLY IS A WOMAN!

What are your thoughts on Malaika’s stylish yellow-coloured satin gown look? Tell us in the comments below.

For more fashion updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Urvashi Rautela Or Rakul Preet- Who Rocked The Little Black Dress Better?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram