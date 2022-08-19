Urvashi Rautela and Rakul Preet Singh are two Bollywood celebrities who are known for their impeccable sense of style and choice of outlandish outfits. Every time you spot these actors at red-carpet events, they can be seen donning some stylish attires. On various occasions, many celebrities can be seen wearing strikingly similar outfits, and this trend in Bollywood is doing the rounds for quite some time now.

Advertisement

The two celebrities who have been spotted wearing a similar outfit recently are Bollywood divas Urvashi Rautela, and actress Rakul Preet Singh.

Both the actresses, Urvashi and Rakul opted for a mini black dress from the limited edition collection of the international brand CILVR, which was their Cilvr studio’s debut collection. Time and again, Urvashi Rautela has given us some major fashion goals, and impressed us with her taste in fashion. whereas Rakul makes sure to ease the casual outfits.

Advertisement

Urvashi was seen donning the outfit as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport long back whereas Rakul wore the same outfit and shared the picture on her social media. Urvashi made sure to keep her look very subtle with minimal makeup whereas Rakul went with no makeup look. Do let us know which look you like the most.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

On the work front, Urvashi has been appointed officially to Judge Miss Universe Bahrain 2022. whereas Rakul will soon be seen in Thank God

Must Read: Palak Tiwari Heats Up The Scene In A Deep Neck Red Blouse Paired With A Seductive Saree, Her Recent Saree-Looks Scream She’s Bollywood-Ready!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram