Mira Rajput, wife of Bollywood actor, Shahid Kapoor is also a doting mom of two little munchkins, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. Over the years, she worked on her styling game and made a name for herself in the fashion world. Every now and then, she leads the headlines for her sartorial choices.

On April 17, 2022, Mira’s parents celebrated their 40th anniversary, and their loving daughter served royalty in her ethnic look. Take out your notepad to jot down the tips on how to keep a regal but minimalistic look. Check it out!

Mira Rajput looked absolutely gorgeous as she opted for a bright yellow coloured anarkali suit that featured a flared cut and beautiful scalloped embroidery on the chest with beads and sequins. She completed her look with a matching dupatta and pants.

Mira Rajput is known for exuding inner glow and following less is more policy when it comes to makeup. She accentuated her look with dewy makeup, light foundation, blushed cheeks, defined brows, and nude lip shade. Mira kept her hair open and accessorised her whole look with a pair of chandbali earrings.

Mira Rajput has a great sense of fashion, whenever she steps out she tries to put her best fashion foot forward and makes every head turn towards her. She knows how to handle her professional and personal life. She is an avid social media user and enjoys millions of followers on her Instagram handle.

What do you think of Mira Rajput’s ethnic look? Let us know!

