Bollywood power couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are currently on a family vacation in Italy. They filled the social media with cute pictures from their holiday and they’re going viral. It seems the two found difficult vegetarian food on their trip.

Mira took to Instagram to express her disappointment and slammed the resort where they stayed. She wrote, “Beautiful Sicily. Skip @verduraresortsicily if you’re an Indian or a vegetarian. Limited food options, without an attempt to make a vegetarian feel comforted. Poor linen and dirty sheets… Not one to complain but..let’s keep the list tight… Heading to Palermo! Ciao.”

Mira Rajput further wrote, “At a time when veganism is a global movement and an accepted way of life (unlike 5-7 years ago when making anything without egg was unheard of), it’s disappointing when large hotel groups are insensitive to dietary requirements, even when informed in advance. Removing meat from any dish does not make you accommodating. And please–sliced fruit is NOT a dessert.” Shahid Kapoor too shared a video of two alpacas chewing and wrote, “Feels like us trying to find veg food in Sicily … (pleading face emoji).”

Now Shahid Kapoor and Mira are being trolled by netizens on Reddit. A user shared a picture of the latter’s social media feed and wrote, “Mira ate whole cheese, Pizza with Brie (a dish not on vegan menu options) and then 2 days later complained about the lack of vegan food in a seafood restaurant.”

Another user commented, “woke veganism is also a thing now😆” while a third user wrote, “This woman is a virus lol. Influenza indeed.”

