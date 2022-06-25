Leading Bollywood actors have had quite a history before joining the showbiz. We all know Akshay Kumar worked as a waiter in Bangkok and Shah Rukh Khan had no money to make a mark for himself. Similarly, Shahid Kapoor was a background dancer and was a part of many big films. One of them was Dil To Pagal Hai which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor & Madhuri Dixit.

As most know, the film was loved by critics, as well as, the audiences. Karisma portrayed the role of Nisha. She won the Filmfare Award and National Award for ‘Best Supporting Actress’. But it was the song Le Gayi that made her go through a tough time and the reason was Shahid!

A sequence of Le Gayi required a dance troupe to perform at the back. Shahid Kapoor in a conversation with Filmfare had himself revealed, “There was one guy who was slightly offbeat. I swear, with really big hair on his head, that’s me. I remember I won’t call her Karisma because at that time she was Karisma Kapoor, had to do 15 retakes because of me.”

Shahid Kapoor continued, “And, once she turned back and said ‘Ye kaun hai? Kaun hai ye? (Who is this)’ And, I was like hiding myself and saying ‘Main nahi hoon, main nahi hoon (it’s not me).’ I had just joined Shiamak Davar and my hair used to settle down half a beat after I settled down. So, it was actually not my fault. It was just the length of my hair.”

Well, from working as a background dancer on a Karisma Kapoor song to dating her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor has had quite a journey!

