There is good news after all. While a series of films have turned out to be dead on arrival for weeks and weeks now, JugJugg Jeeyo has at least taken a start at the box office. The film was always meant to be an evening and night film on a Friday and that’s how it turned out to be when the morning shows were okay-okay but things started picking on well when families started frequenting theatres.

Of course, a double-digit start would have been even better but then what matters is that the family entertainer is not too far away from that either. The film collected 9.28 crores on Friday and with that, the stage is at least set for it to grow from here. The good part is that there is good critical acclaim for this Raj Mehta-directed film, and then very importantly, audience word of mouth is quite positive as well. That should result in good growth today and tomorrow, which will ensure an overall good opening weekend.

For all associated with the film, there is an air of positivity that things have started on the right track. When a film opens in a particular way and stays like that right till the night then there is a risk factor involved. However when night shows turn out to be almost triple that of the morning then you know that momentum can potentially carry forward on Saturday and Sunday as well, something that Karan Johar and the team would be looking forward to.

