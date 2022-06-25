Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Makers To Take Legal Action Against Neha Mehta Over Claims Of Unpaid Dues? Say "She Has Been Reluctant To Sign..."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is back in the controversy again. This time it was Neha Mehta accusing Asit Modi and the team of non-payment of dues. She mentioned how she’s been awaiting her hard-earned money for the past 6 months. Scroll below for what the makers have to say.

As most know, Neha left everyone in disbelief when she quit the show in 2020. The actress revealed that she had tried to contact the producers with her concern multiple times but was neglected. So she finally ended up leaving the show. Sunayana Fozdar later took over her role of Anjali Mehta.

An official source from Neela Film Productions Private Limited has now released a statement on the accusations. It reads, “We consider our artist as our family. We have contacted Neha Mehta multiple times to complete the formalities with us.”

The statement continued, “Unfortunately, she has been reluctant to sign the exit documents without which we cannot do a full and final settlement as per company policy. She also stopped responding to all our communication from past 2 years and she left the show without meeting us. We wish she would have replied to our emails instead of making false accusations about the makers that have given her 12 years of fame and career. We reserve our rights for appropriate action.”

Does that mean the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team will be taking a legal route against Neha Mehta? It seems so!

