Actress Neha Mehta, who played the role of Anjali Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, quit the show two years ago. Since then the actress has not worked on any TV show. Now the actress claims that she has not yet received her dues. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

TMKOC is one of the longest-running sitcoms on TV. The show has been running for 14 years now and has found a special place in the audience’s hearts. Neha has been part of the show for 12 years before quitting it in 2020. Sunayna Fozdar then filled in the shoes of Neha.

Advertisement

Now during a conversation with ETimes, Neha Mehta said, “I live a very dignified life and don’t believe in complaining about anything. I acted in Taarak Mehta as Anjali for 12 years before quitting in 2020. The last six months’ money is pending. After I quit the show, I called them a few times regarding my pending dues. I don’t like complaining… hopefully, there will be a solution soon and I will get my hard-earned money.”

After quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the actress has not bagged any TV show. She has been working on a Gujarati film. “I am waiting for good offers. TV is a great medium and it has given me a lot. But, I did not want to jump on to another show soon after acting in one for 12 years. I am also focussing on new concepts and working on my own production house. I hope to start work on a web show soon,” the TMKOC actress said.

As waiting for new opportunities, Neha Mehta weighed in on OTT content. She said, “Web is a great alternative medium but it can never replace TV. Television has a mass following and in India people enjoy watching TV very much.”

Must Read: Anupamaa’s ‘Vanraj’ Sudhanshu Pandey Opens Up About Receiving Success, Says “Can’t Thank God Enough For The Kind Of Popularity I Got”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram