Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Jannat Zubair who kick-started her acting journey from Kashi has come a long way. Although she has acted in several shows, but she’s known for being a social media star. All these years, Jannat has gained most of her popularity through her social media posts. In the latest interview, the young star reveals not many are aware that she’s also an actress, she also talks about being trolled and how it affects her.

After making her debut in 2010, she went on to work in a number of daily soaps and among them was Phulwa from which she gained maximum recognition. Currently, she’s in South Africa for the shoot of Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show which will premiere on television on July 2, 2022.

Coming back to the topic, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Jannat Zubair recently spoke with DNA where she made a shocking revelation that she never intended to become a social media star. “Logo ko yehi lagta hai ki main influencer hoon, unhe yeh pata bhi nahi ki main ek actor bhi hoon. But jo bhi hua, it happened for the best, and I love the attention, the support people showered on me. This was never decided or planned, it just happened, and we went with the flow,” she said.

Further Jannat Zubair spoke about her views on trolls and if online hate affects her in any way, she said, “What I have realised is that this hate, these negative responses is a part of social media. Indirectly, it has become a part of my job now. This is because no matter how much you try, there will always be a certain section of people who will not like you.”

“Not everyone likes Shah Rukh Khan, not everyone likes Amitabh Bachchan… Even they are trolled, unko bhi hate aata hai. Woh bhi bechare in sab se guzarte hai. Toh main kya hoon,” she added.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Jannat Zubair concluded by saying, “Everyone is entitled to their opinions, and it’s okay if they troll, show their discontent, or hate you. As an entertainer, it’s our job to keep them entertained, and keep moving forward.”

