Anupamaa Fans Bash Makers For White Washing Sudhanshu Pandey's Vanraj On Twitter, Show To Lose Its Charm Soon?
Anupamaa Makers Once Again In Trouble – Here’s Why ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The one show that’s on every Indian sitcom lover’s mind right now is Anupamaa. Since the beginning, the show has been receiving some amazing reviews from fans and now has a huge fandom dedicated to it. The show has been at the top position of the TRP charts for the past two years and has been giving it a tough competition to the other sitcoms.

The show’s fans never fail to share their thoughts on every episode. Let be showering love or bashing the makers of the show, the buffs are quite vocal about everything. However, it now looks like with the constant complaints from the fans, the show is going to suffer in the future.

Anupamaa fans are so much in love with Rupali Ganguly’s character that they surely can’t watch any injustice happen to her. The buffs of the show are now once again frustrated over the show’s makers for trying and whitewashing Sudhanshu Pandey’s character Vanraj. For those who are unaware, the latest episodes of the show now show Vanraj turning positive, but yet hates Anupamaa and is now jealous and insecure that she might take away his kids.

This is the reason Anupamaa fans once again too it to their Twitter handle to bash the makers for showing Vanraj ‘Sudhanshu Pandey’ in a positive light even though he has tortured Anu for 27 years in the show.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Well, it’s undoubted that the show’s fans won’t leave any stone unturned to bash the makers if they mess up with their writing. Such a similar reaction was shown when the writers were delaying MAAN (Anupamaa and Anuj’s) love story.

Do you think Anupamaa might suffer due to the maker’s decisions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

