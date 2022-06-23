Rohit Shetty is undeniably the king when it comes to action movies and he has proved it time and again, especially with his copverse. The director has a way with stunts and that reflects in his movies and even in the popular television reality show that he hosts. As fans gear up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Shetty answered a bunch of burning questions about the authenticity of these stunts and whether or not the contestants do it themselves.

For the unversed, the upcoming season features a series of popular names not just from the entertainment industry but also from the social media world. Influencers like Jannat Zubair and Mr Faisu have been roped in alongside Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, and Pratik Sehajpal, amongst others. There have also been rumours about Pratik being eliminated already but there is no confirmation until the show starts airing on Colors TV.

In a recent conversation with Indian Express, Rohit Shetty was asked about the stunts on Khatron ke Khiladi 12 and if people often mistake it as fake or scripted. “Usually we shoot the whole show and send out the package to the channel. This is the first time that we will go live on TV while we are still filming. I have often been asked if the stunts are actually real. Many ask me ‘CGI kiya hai kya?’. I then have to explain that ‘yes, every stunt is performed by these contestants themselves’”, he said.

After crediting the Khatron ke Khiladi 12 team for all the precautions that they take to ensure smooth running of the show, Rohit Shetty was also asked if some contestants try to impress him for a role in his films. “I don’t think so. When I came on board, I had already worked with Mugdha Godse in All the Best, Dayanand Shetty had already signed Singham and Nikiteen Dheer did work with me later in Chennai Express. But no they don’t come on the show to audition for me.”, the director said as a response.

