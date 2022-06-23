Popular TV actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is all set to be seen on the show Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti as Mika considers her as his sister and she will be helping him find the best match.

Divyanka says: “I am very happy to be a part of the show Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti! I would like to suggest to Mika that in matters of love and marriage you should use both your heart and your mind to think things through.”

“Also, it calls for a lot of sacrifice, adjusting, and flexibility. So, if you are willing to devote yourself fully to the other person and the other person is willing to do the same, then their Jodi will be perfect,” Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya adds.

Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti airs on Star Bharat.

It was recently revealed that brother Daler Mehendi wants Mika Singh to have as many as 12 children.

“We had been waiting a long time for Mika to get married. AND now that the time has finally come, I could not be happier. I want him to have at least 12 children,” he had said.

