Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is a major hit in the Television industry. The show has never failed to stay at top of the TRP charts and now has turned out to be a household name across India.

Well, a few weeks back it was announced that the show was all set to get a prequel in the form of web series, and guess what fans? The wait is finally now over!

Recently a video was released on the Instagram account of Disneyplus Hotstar, where we could hear Rupali Ganguly, who plays the main role of Anupamaa in the series, speaking about how important it is to take advantage of the opportunities people get. In the video we also see her talking about the character’s past and how her past opportunity will be the central idea for the OTT series. In the video, she can be heard saying in Hindi, “Do you know, Anupama too had an opportunity 17 years back to live her dreams, make her identity and change her life with her talent. This story is very special and nobody has ever heard about it.”

The video uploaded on Instagram was captioned by saying, “Dekhiye Anupama ki zindagi ka vo panna jo aaj tak kisi ne nahi dekha! (Watch the unknown story of Anupama’s life which nobody has ever seen) Hotstar Specials Anupama: Namaste America streaming from April 25.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

The American part now has fans’ undying attention. However, the fans in the comments section are claiming they wanted to see her story for Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) rather than her sad past. Taking it to the comment section, one fan commented “We lvu n respect you ma”am…but we want to see only your future wid anuj…and we are missing anuj Kapadia in d show…bhot hogya Shah fmly ka drama…so tired..come back @gauravkhannaofficial “. While another fan commented, “Not interested to watch more toxicity for anupama. Hume aaj ki anupama dekhne mein interst hai. Even maine toh after anuj entrry hi dekhna shuru kiya tha”. One user commented, “@rupaliganguly sweetheart not without Anuj. If his story is shown in parallel…yes for sure…but can’t watch Anupama going through that trauma again. Aur waise bhi Vanraj ko dekh ke mera blood pressure uppar ho jata hai….but wish you all the best!! You are gonna rock it.”.

Meanwhile, earlier the media outlet Tellychakkar had reported that Rupali Ganguly’s hit TV show Anupamaa would get a prequel OTT series which would be aired on Hotstar. According to the reports, the series will show Anupamaa’s life where she was with Vanraj when they had finished 10 years of their wedding, it will also show how Vanraj and his family treated Anupamaa before she decided to take a stand for herself. The series is said to be releasing 11 episodes for the prequel and will have the characters Anupamaa, Vanraj, Baa, Bapuji, Toshu, Samar, Dolly, making their appearance.

