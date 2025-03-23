Salman Khan led Sikandar is expected to register an earth-shattering opening in UAE. It is releasing on Eid, undoubtedly the biggest festival in the Middle Eastern country. The advance booking has commenced, and the trends are much better than Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, but there’s a huge catch! Scroll below for the box office updates 7 days before the release.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar will be released worldwide on March 30, 2025. The official trailer will be launched today at 3 PM, and the anticipation is sky-high. The pre-sales haven’t been upto the mark in the international circuit, so today’s promo is more of a make-or-break deal!

Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (UAE)

The pre-sales have been commenced only at limited chains in the UAE. As per Nishit Shaw, Sikandar has sold 799 tickets across 253 shows at VOX Cinemas. Salman Khan starrer has earned AED45.76K (INR 10.71 lakhs) via advance booking for the opening day.

The collections are ridiculously low for a Salman Khan film in a country like UAE, where he enjoys a massive fan base. However, these figures are only from a single chain, as the shows are available only on limited screens. With a good trailer reception, the tables will inevitably turn. Fingers crossed!

Sikandar vs Singham Again

Seven days before the big release, Singham Again registered pre-sales of AED28.9K (INR 6.76 lakhs) at VOX Cinemas in the UAE. But there were only 67 shows available, which is almost 73% less than Sikandar. This means the Salman Khan starrer is way behind and must pick up the momentum as soon as possible.

More about Sikandar

Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar. The action thriller is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will be released on Sunday.

