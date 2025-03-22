It’s been over a month, but Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava refuses to slow down its money-minting spree at the Indian box office. After entering the sixth week on a strong note, the film went into acceleration mode on the sixth Saturday. Despite the opening match of IPL, the magnum opus packed an impressive score to register the second-highest sixth Saturday in the history of Indian cinema. Keep reading to know what early trends for day 37 suggest!

Chhaava picks up the pace on day 37!

The Bollywood historical drama closed its fifth week by earning a mind-blowing total of 571.40 crore net in Hindi. Since it has already been watched by a large chunk of moviegoers, the film was expected to slow down a bit yesterday. On the contrary, there was hardly any drop yesterday compared to Thursday. For the unversed, 2.05 crores came on Thursday. Yesterday, on the sixth Friday, the film was super steady, earning an estimated 2 crores.

Today, on day 37, Chhaava began on a decent note with 8% occupancy in morning shows, In afternoon, it went up to 16%. In the evening shows, it went up to 18%. Though the reports of night shows are yet to come, it is learned that healthy growth has been recorded. Due to this upward graph, the film is closing its day 37 at 3.50-3.60 crores in Hindi. It’s a solid jump of 75-80% from Friday’s 2 crores.

Scores second highest 6th Saturday!

With 3.50-3.60 crores coming in on day 37, Chhaava (Hindi) has registered the second-highest sixth Saturday in the history of Hindi cinema. It just missed the top spot as Stree 2 remained unbeaten with a score of 3.80 crores. However, it successfully surpassed Pushpa 2’s 2.20 crores (Hindi).

Coming to the overall collection, Chhaava (Hindi) stands at a staggering 576.90-577 crore net at the Indian box office. Tomorrow, during night shows, the film is expected to suffer a significant dent due to Mumbai Indians’ opening match of IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings. Still, it’ll comfortably cross the 580 crore by the end of the sixth weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

