John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb could be a pleasant surprise at the box office. It began its box office journey on a slow note but has remained steady despite all odds. The action thriller has now surpassed the lifetime collections of Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency. Scroll below for the box office update on day 8.

The Diplomat is slow but steady!

Shivam Nair’s directorial has received favorable reviews, which is why it is adding footfalls at a steady pace despite low hype. On day 8, it added 1.27 crores more to its box office collections. The political action thriller witnessed around a 12% dip compared to 1.44 crores earned on the previous day.

The 8-day total of The Diplomat at the Indian box office comes to 20.72 crores. Ideally, it would have witnessed a considerable jump on the second Saturday and Sunday, but there are inevitable roadblocks. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 begins today. Cricket fans, including Shah Rukh Khan, will be busy as his team, Kolkata Knight Riders, will compete against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Needless to say, ticket sales will be affected across the nation.

Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 19.45 crores

Day 8: 1.27 crores

Total: 20.72 crores

Surpasses Emergency’s Lifetime

It was just yesterday that John Abraham’s film surpassed the earnings made by YJHD re-release.

Unfortunately, Kangana Ranaut‘s directorial Emergency was a box office dud. It earned only 20.48 crores in its lifetime. The Diplomat has now surpassed the historical biographical drama in only 8 days and is now the 6th highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

Check out the top 10 Bollywood/ Hindi box office collections of 2025:

Chhaava- 585.81 crores Sky Force- 134.93 crores Game Changer (Hindi)- 37.47 crores Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release)- 35.55 crores Deva- 33.97 crores The Diplomat- 20.72 crores Emergency- 20.48 crores YJHD (re-release)- 19.09 crores Fateh- 18.87 crores Badass Ravi Kumar- 13.78 crores

The next target is Shahid Kapoor’s Deva, but The Diplomat has limited time as Salman Khan’s Sikandar will steal its thunder starting March 30, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Box Office: Chhaava Unleashes Madness! Axes Rekhachithram To Become The Most Profitable Indian Film Of 2025

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News