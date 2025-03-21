The directors of Sanam Teri Kasam are in a happy mood. Director-duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru are ecstatic over the movie’s phenomenal box office response upon its re-release. However, not many know that they started their career by directing the Salman Khan starrer 2005 romantic film Lucky: No Time For Love. In a recent chat with Koimoi, they opened up about the superstar being a huge support system for them. Apart from them, they addressed the request by fans to cast the actor in the sequel of Sanam Teri Kasam.

On this, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru told us that they visited Salman Khan at Yash Raj Studios wherein he was shooting his last schedule for Sikandar. Vinay said, “Ek Visit Humara Salman Sir Ko Banta Hai. Woh 30 Saal Se Superstar Hai, Unhone Ek Faith Rakha Mere Aur Radhika Ji Ke Upar And Unka First Film Direct Karne Ka Mauka Diya. Hume Laga Ki Humne Unko Disappoint Kar Diya Hain Kyunki Woh Jinpe Bhi Haath Rakhte Hain Woh Superstar Ban Jata Hain Chahe Woh Katrina Kaif Ya Koi Bhi Ho.”

The Sanam Teri Kasam director added how Salman Khan has an eye for recognizing a good talent. Vinay added, “Sanam Teri Kasam is not a hit, it is a celebration. Aaj OTT, Satellite, YouTube Pe Available Hain Jaha 1 Billion Views Ho Chuke Hai. Logo Ne 10 Baar Dekhi Hui Hai. This time they came to the theatre to celebrate the film. They are dancing on front of the screen, Woh Ladka Glass Se Apna Hath Todh Raha Hai Jab Piche Woh Glass Scene Chal Raha Hai, it was like a celebration. We went to tell Salman Sir that.”

The director-duo revealed how they expressed gratitude to the Tiger Zinda Hai actor to give them their first break because of which they reached here today. Radhika Rao added, “Salman Khan Sir Dost Bhi Bohot Kamaal Ke Hai. Woh Ek Piece Bhagwan Ne Bhej Diya Hai, He Is One In A Million. Woh Har Insaan Ke Wishlist Mein Hain. Woh Jiske Bhi Sar Pe Haath Rakhte Hain Woh Superstar Ban Jata Hain. But Decision Unke Haath Mein Hai Ki Unhe Kya Karna Hai.”

But the Sanam Teri Kasam directors are still being positive about the possibility of Salman Khan working with them in the future. They asked all the fans to flood the social media of the megastar so that he agreed to collaborate on a project with them. Well, we hope that this manifestation turns out to be true. Talking about Lucky: No Time For Love, the film also starred Sneha Ullal in the lead role opposite the actor who grabbed several eyeballs for resembling his ex-ladylove Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

