The 1975 film Sholay is considered to be one of the most timeless movies of Indian cinema. However, the set of the movie did have its own share of drama. It was not a hidden fact lead actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini were in a relationship during the shooting of the same. But, not many know that actor Sanjeev Kumar who played Thakur in the same, was also smitten by Malini’s beauty and had proposed to her marriage on the sets of the film. This had raised the temperature on the set by several notches.

According to Bollywood Shaadi, Sanjeev Kumar had earlier asked Hema Malini’s hand for marriage to her parents in the early 70s. However, both the actress and her parents turned down his request, leaving him heartbroken. This also reportedly caused a bad blood between the Trishul actor and Malini.

But he again tried his luck on the set of Sholay being unaware that Hema Malini was by then in a relationship with Dharmendra whom she had started dating in the year 1970. Reportedly, the actor walked suddenly toward the Dream Girl actress and proposed to her for marriage. This left both Hema and Dharmendra extremely angry.

Dharmendra was so infuriated that he asked Sholay director Ramesh Sippy to maintain a ‘decorum’ on the set. Not only this but the Samadhi actor also asked Ramesh Sippy to not put Hema Malini and Sanjeev Kumar in a single scene together. Since the actor was a big star by then and also one of the prominent faces of the film, Sippy agreed to his request.

This resulted in Sanjeev Kumar’s Thakur and Hema Malini’s Basanti not sharing a single scene together in Sholay. Hema and Dharmendra tied the knot in 1980. The couple have two daughters namely Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Sanjeev Kumar remained single all his life until his death on November 6, 1985.

