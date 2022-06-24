Way before something like a Comicstaan or The Kapil Sharma Show rose to fame, comedy was restricted but authentic. There used to be competitions like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and Comedy Circus that celebrated talents belonging to the genre. Shekhar Suman is slamming what the genre has turned today and claims it’s all about roasting people.

Comedy has surely evolved in recent years. We’ve seen actors like Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Krushna Abhishek break barriers as they switched into a woman’s avatar for Kapil Sharma’s show. On the other hand, someone like a Tanmay Bhatt has risen to fame by roasting Bollywood actors and other public figures.

Reacting to comedy in today’s time, Shekhar Suman told Hindustan Times, “Do something stupid, moronic, become a woman, dog, anything! But that’s the intention of humour or comedy, it’s a much deeper subject. You say sometimes the bitterest, or truest of things, in a lighter vein. But comedy has to have a purpose, it cannot be silly, once in a while it can though.”

Shekhar Suman even ended up saying that comedy has now fallen to a ‘pedestrian’ level as people insult others just to evoke laughter. “It is not just about that or roasting them about their colour, height, body shape. It’s just about making you happy, and there can be many ways to do it. I cannot finish you off. Comedy is like bungee jumping today, it has gone to the absolute pits. There is a lack of entertainers… they are not well-read or educated, that’s why they were going around in a loop, doing the same thing,” he added.

Well, we wonder what Kapil Sharma or other comedians of today’s time have to say to this.

