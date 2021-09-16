Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been enjoying a successful run for the last 13 years. Once an actor is associated with the show, they enjoy fame for the rest of their lives. We have seen it happening with Disha Vakani and Nidhi Bhanushali. But another actress who created a lot of noise over her exit was Neha Mehta aka Anjali. Want to know what she’s up to these days? Scroll below.

It was last year that Neha opened up about her concerns towards the makers. She had contacted the producer multiple times over some unresolved issues, but she didn’t get the desired response. Owing to all the negligence, she decided to bid goodbye to the show. She later even expressed her wish to return but it was too late as Sunayana Fozdar was already cast in that role.

But Neha Mehta has been totally missing from the showbiz ever since she left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She hasn’t signed any other show and fans have been curious to know what’s next for her.

As per BTS scenes on her Instagram post, Neha Mehta was recently busy shooting for a music video. The song was on the spiritual lines and the actress even informed her fans of the same recently. She wrote, “We’ve got some exciting news for you! The teaser of @Theishqindiaco first music Video, Navkar Mantra starring Neha Mehta, sung by Neeti Mohan, composed by Chirantan B and produced by Pareen Mehta is releasing tomorrow! Stay tuned and follow our social media handles for more updates.”

Just not that, she also shared some glimpses from the sets.

Apart from that, Neha Mehta was recently busy with Ganesh festivities at her home. She informed fans about the same as she posted, “Blessed to have family who is connected to the universal power.”

Do you miss the old Anjali? Share with us in the comment section now!

