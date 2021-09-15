Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors enjoy a lot of fame. Even if we talk about the ex-members, they’re all continuously followed by fans. From Jheel Mehta to Disha Vakani and Neha Mehta, the patterns remains the same. And so is the case with Nidhi Bhanushali, who earlier played the role of Sonu. Read on for details.

As most know, the role of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is now played by Palak Sidhwani. Earlier it was Nidhi, who quit the sitcom to pursue further studies. But years after, she’s turned into an adventure junkie and her pictures often go viral in no time.

Nowadays, a lot of Instagram users share photograph dumps. Basically, there are pictures that you take from your phone but haven’t shared before. Nidhi Bhanushali shared pictures from her trip to Kashmir and Ladakh last month.

The pictures witnessed Nidhi Bhanushali enjoying her life to the best. One of the pictures witnesses her reading as she sits by the riverside. While others, showcase her love towards doggos! The last picture in the post has grabbed our eyeballs.

Nidhi could be seen dressed in a handmade multi-coloured bikini top. She flaunted her model posture with a tongue-out expression. The actress totally looked sassy in the picture.

“Photo Dump! In the company of my favourite puppies @ryora.lights and @penchokutti the last month was spent in the peace of Kashmiri and Ladakhi mountains. @snufffles visited us and crocheted the cutest bikini top for me. #DiaryOfTheGadaboutPilgrims,” she captioned her post.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is in the news for the wrong reasons. Its cast members Raj Anadkat and Munmun Dutta were romantically linked recently. The duo slammed the rumours like a pro!

