Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the path-breaking directors of Bollywood, cinema-goers are never let down after experiencing his larger-than-life films. The director never leaves any stones unturned and keeps his eyes on every detail but some reports suggest that the director often loses his temper if things don’t go his way. Similarly, Ranveer Singh is one of the top stars who has actually faced his wrath on the sets of Padmaavat.

The historical drama had received a lot of flak from Karni Sena, even actors were threatened. The controversy became a global phenomenon and everyone was curious to know what all the fuzz is about.

Back during the film’s release, The Asian Age sat with a few of the actors from Padmaavat and talked about Sanjay Leela Bhansali, his filming style, his approach to the work, and how once shouted on Ranveer Singh, they said, “Indeed, he gets very angry on the sets. But this is because he needs the shot to be similar to his vision. There’s no scope for any one of us to make any mistakes.”

Although both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are SLB’s darlings, it’s normal for the director to sometimes lose his temper, talking about the director’s wrath on Ranveer, the source said, “Yes! Many a time he not only shouted at Ranveer but even told him, ‘Tere se nahi hoga, chal ghar chalte hai’ and much more.”

On the other hand, the Om Shanti Om actor is the director’s darling, the source adds, “Deepika is really focused and tries to follow director Bhansali’s instructions carefully, leaving no room for him to get angry with her.”

Meanwhile, praising Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the actors said, “He explains everything to all of us very calmly and with heartfelt enthusiasm. But after having explained it to us several times, if someone makes a mistake, as a human being anyone will get irritated. So we feel that Bhansali, being a perfectionist, is not wrong. There is no harm in getting angry if while performing an actor repeatedly makes mistakes.”

In an earlier interview, the director was asked if he ever shouts at his actors, the Hum Dil De Chuke helmer said it’s just a myth that he shouts and bullies, instead he has fun while shooting but admits it is allowed to get angry a little bit for everyone.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently gearing up for the release of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, along with Baiju Bawra and Heeramandi.

