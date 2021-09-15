Advertisement

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the cast of Bhoot Police will be seen gracing the show to promote their film. While Arjun Kapoor is was MIA, Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez had a blast with the host and his team.

A new promo of the show has been shared online and it seems all present having a blast. While on the show, Saif spoke about being scared of ‘expensive’ weddings while Kapil pulled Yami’s legs on having a small scale one. Read on to know it all.

While conversing with Yami Gautam, and pulling her legs for having a small, close-knit wedding to Aditya Dhar, The Kapil Sharma Show host asked the actress, “Yami, aapke shaadi mai 20 hi log the, ki jaha 20 log khade the waha aapne shaadi kar li?” To this, the actress said that even her grandmother, who lived a little away, advised them to stick to protocols.

Taking the conversation forward, Saif Ali Khan spoke to Kapil Sharma about his wedding to Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012. The Bhoot Police actor said, “Jab humne shaadi ki thi, humne bhi wohi decide kiya tha ki sirf ekdum close family ko bulayenge. Lekin Kapoor family jo hai, unme kum se kum 200 hai. (When we were getting married, we also decided to invite only close family. But the Kapoor family has at least 200 people)”

Continuing further, Saif Ali Khan joked and said he is now scared of extravagant weddings. Wondering why? Well, the actor revealed that too. He said, “Mujhe bohot darr lagta hai expensive shaadis se. Mere 4 bachche hai, bohot darr lag raha hai (I am very scared of expensive weddings. I have four children, I am scared).” His answer left all present on sets laughing their hearts out.

Saif Ali Khan shares two kids with ex-wife Amrita Singh and two with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor’s four children are actress Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir (Jeh) Ali Khan.

Kiku Sharda also features in the promo and interacts with all three members of team Bhoot Police – Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. While talking to the trio, the comedian leaves everyone in splits by saying, “Saifji aapko beta hua, aapko badhia ho. Yamiji aapki shaadi hui, aapko badhai ho. Jacquelineji aapko aacha ladka mile aapki sagaee ho.”

Check out the promo of The Kapil Sharma Show here:

