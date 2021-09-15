Advertisement

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal is all set to feature in the exciting upcoming episode of ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’ on Discovery+, just after Ajay Devgn was roped in for its new episode.

Uri: The Surgical Strike actor will be seen testing his limit! He and the adventurer and survivalist will be stepping into the wild in the Maldives for which the shoot is soon to begin.

Not only Vicky Kaushal but many Bollywood stars featured in the episodes of Discovery’s famous survival Skills. Whereas, ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’ is a survival-based reality show that shows many Indian celebrities embarking into the wildlife with the popular British survivalist Bear Grylls. The new season arrives right after the overpowering success of episodes featuring stars like Akshay Kumar, superstar Rajinikanth and India’s honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last season. This franchise will premiere on the Discovery+ app.

The show in which Vicky Kaushal is set to lead is identical to Bear Grylls’ international show for NBC and National Geographic called ‘Running Wild with Bear Grylls’, which has hosted actors Channing Tatum, Ben Stiller, and Michelle Rodriguez, and former US president Barack Obama.

Talking about Ajay Devgn, he has a packed schedule as he currently is working on films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Maidaan, and Mayday in his kitty. He will also be making his web series debut with Rudra – The Edge of Darkness on Disney Plus Hotstar

On the professional front, Vicky was last seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship (2020). He has biographical movies Sardar Udham Singh and Sam Bahadur coming up.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share an image of himself pumping out his muscles in the gym. In the image, the actor can be seen giving a fierce look as he posed with his dumbells.

