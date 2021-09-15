Advertisement

Let’s be honest, Amitabh Bachchan is irreplaceable as Kaun Banega Crorepati aka KBC host. Shah Rukh Khan tried his hands by gracing the host seat, but the reactions were mixed. Today, we’ll be taking a look at one interesting throwback, when Shah Rukh was asked, who as per him, could host the show. The reply, as usual, was smashing one. Below is all you need to know.

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan was replaced by Shah Rukh for 3rd season. Reportedly, Big B was ill during that time and the makers had to go with a new host. When Shah Rukh took over, the ratings were good but the viewers didn’t connect much with his style.

Advertisement

In 2007, Shah Rukh Khan had graced Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan. During a rapid-fire round, he was asked, who he would like to see as the next KBC host. Shah Rukh replied, “I don’t know. See, before the last host sort of gave up the place, he was 60. So, I don’t know, till I am 60, I don’t see anyone else. Post that, anyone. Would you like to take over?”

That’s an old-school quirky style of bada** Shah Rukh Khan!

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be seen in Pathan, Atlee’s next and Rajkumar Hirani’s next.

Speaking of Shah Rukh’s next with Rajkumar Hirani, some interesting details are out about the film. The film will be based on the concept of ‘Donkey Flight.’ The method is an illegal backdoor route that has emerged as a common escape path for Indians to settle in countries like the US and Canada. The term ‘Donkey flight’ is based on a Punjabi phrase that means hopping from one to another.

Must Read: Shikha Talsania On Hindi Cinema: “It Has Given Me More Than What I Expected”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube