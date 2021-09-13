Advertisement

Bollywood actors and actresses enjoy a massive fan following and are much loved by their fans. Most of us have a secret dream of having Bollywood actors perform at our family events. However, only the rich and the powerful can afford to make the dream a reality.

It has become a common practice followed by elite households to invite their favourite stars to perform at their wedding. But do you know how much Bollywood celebs charge to participate in such lavish, extravagant weddings? Scroll down to know.

Shah Rukh Khan

Advertisement

It is a well-known fact that King Khan performs at private weddings. As per Bollywood Life, the superstar charges a whopping Rs 3 crore for his performance at an event.

Akshay Kumar

Khiladi Kumar enjoys a massive fan following and is one of the most successful prolific actors of Hindi cinema. He charges around Rs 2.5 crore for dancing at private weddings.

Salman Khan

Salman is cited in the media as one of the most commercially successful actors of Indian cinema. He reportedly charges Rs 2 crore for dancing at private weddings.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina is one of India’s highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. She has appeared in several highest-grossing films in her film career. The actress takes home Rs.3.5 crore for a dance performance at a private event.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik is one of the highest-paid actors in India. The actor has portrayed a variety of characters and is known for his dancing skills. He charges about Rs 2.5 crore for his dance performance.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka is not only one of India’s highest-paid and most popular entertainers, she is also the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant. The actress reportedly charges a whopping Rs 2.5 crore for her performance.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika is one of the nation’s most popular personalities. She charges around Rs 1 crore for her dance performance at private weddings.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer has appeared in several critical and commercial films thus establishing a firm place in Bollywood. He reportedly charges around Rs 1 crore for his performance at weddings.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir enjoys a massive female fan following and makes millions of hearts beat with his presence. As per the report, the star charges around Rs 2 crore for his performance.

Must Read: Mallika Sherawat Feels Today Frontal N*dity Is No Big Deal & Says “I’m Really Happy There’s Been A Lot Of Growth In Society”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube