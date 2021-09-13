Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Have A 'Smashing Time' With Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu

Advertisement

Actor Ranveer Singh and his actress wife Deepika Padukone were spotted dining with ace badminton player P.V. Sindhu here on Saturday.

Ranveer also took to Instagram to share a picture of the three of them together.

Ranveer Singh sharing the picture on Instagram captioned the image as: “Smashing time!” The pic featured Deepika Padukone, P.V. Sindhu along with the Gully Boy actor.

To this, P.V. Sindhu replied: “@ranveersingh @deepikapadukone Lovely spending time with you guys. Looking forward to see you soon”.

Deepika Padukone, who is the daughter of former badminton champion Prakash Padukone, has often spoken about being fond of the sport herself.

P.V. Sindhu was recently facilitated in Hyderabad by superstar Chiranjeevi for her bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, Bollywood’s livewire star Ranveer Singh recently went to Hyderabad to attend the launch of actors Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s upcoming film.

Along with Ranveer, filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli and megastar Chiranjeevi were also seen attending the mahurat event. The much-anticipated film is tentatively called ‘SVC 50’.

