Rhea Chakraborty has witnessed a really tough time lately. It’s not something that readers are unaware of, but the actress is gradually getting back stronger. She’s becoming more active on social media and even made her Bollywood comeback with Chehre. Today, we bring to you her return as a fashionista.

Amid all the negativity, Rhea is finally finding acceptance. A section of social media users have her back and school those who try to spread negativity against her in the comments section. The actress has now shared a glimpse of her recent photoshoot and its receiving praises all around.

Rhea Chakraborty shared a monochrome picture from her latest photoshoot. The Jalebi actress can be seen dressed in a sheer cut-out black top. She paired her attire with a high-waist leather belted trouser. She completed her look with minimal accessories that included a couple of fancy rings and a bracelet in her left hand.

The picture witnesses Rhea Chakraborty hiding her face as she poses sideways for the cameras. “PEACE OUT #narishakti,” read the caption of the post.

Many celebrity friends including Shraddha Kapoor’s cousin Priyaank Sharma, Anushka Ranjan, Anusha Dandekar and sister Shibani Dandekar took to the comment section and praised her avatar.

“HOT!!” wrote Shibani Dandekar while sister Anusha commented, “Wow” with a fire emoji.

Anushka Rajan wrote, “Kya lag reli hai.”

Check out the post shared by Rhea Chakraborty below:

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty recently wished her best friend Shibani Dandekar with a lengthy appreciation post.

“The woman on the right is everything the woman on the left ever wants to be ❤️ Loving , kind , brave and righteous ! On your birthday , I want to tell you that – “One friend like Shibani Dandekar is all anyone should ever wish for Happy birthday to the worlds most special girl ❤️ I love you so so much,” she wrote.

